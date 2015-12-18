Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, December 18, 2015:

BOYS:

South Cobb 72, Monroe 55

Dougherty 58, Cedar Grove 53

Americus-Sumter 71, Colquitt Co. 68 (F/OT)

Lee Co. 64, Terrell Co. 35

Tift Co. 74, Coffee 60

Thomasville 68, Brooks Co. 46

Seminole Co. 75, Pelham 50

Randolph-Clay 72, Beach 70

Highland 58, Southland 53 (F/OT)

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 61, Coffee 41

Thomasville 48, Brooks Co. 41

