Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Friday, December 18, 2015:
BOYS:
South Cobb 72, Monroe 55
Dougherty 58, Cedar Grove 53
Americus-Sumter 71, Colquitt Co. 68 (F/OT)
Lee Co. 64, Terrell Co. 35
Tift Co. 74, Coffee 60
Thomasville 68, Brooks Co. 46
Seminole Co. 75, Pelham 50
Randolph-Clay 72, Beach 70
Highland 58, Southland 53 (F/OT)
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 61, Coffee 41
Thomasville 48, Brooks Co. 41
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.