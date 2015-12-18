Machine catches fire at Sylvester ConAgra Plant

There was lots of smoke, but little fire, at a fire at the ConAgra Food Plant in Sylvester.

A cabinet inside the plant, containing a "sugar pump", caught on fire. Firefighters describe as a "huge" electrical motor.



They put out the fire in less than five minutes.



It took several hours to remove the smoke that the motor fire created.



There was no other damage and they're back at work at the plant.

