DWS students honor St. Jude's Santa and help sick kids

A moving tribute was presented Friday to Albany resident Joe Farris, who has collected toys for 36 Christmases at Deerfield Windsor School, to deliver to sick children at St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.



Mr. Farris says when he met Danny Thomas, St. Jude's founder in Atlanta decades ago, Thomas asked him to help build the hospital. Farris has kept his promise to his "big brother" Thomas, and has made 104 trips delivering toys to cheer the children.

Farris, now 86, goes twice a year, even making a trip for "Christmas in July."



And, his legacy will live on. Today, the DWS students donated "love offerings" for the children at St. Jude in honor of Mr. Farris.

"I am going to miss it. I am already missing it now. I am just praying every day that somebody else will be there to make them happy this Christmas," said Farris.



Students at Deerfield came up with special fundraisers St. Jude's in honor of Farris. Some children asked friends at their birthday parties to give a donations instead of presents. One student collected more than $10,000.



Today, kids donated money instead of toys. Some have estimated the amount at $15,000.

