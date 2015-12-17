Lady Canes suffer first home loss of season

Georgia Southwestern's hot start didn't continue Thursday in the Lady Canes' conference opener.

Augusta handed GSW their first home loss of the year, 81-71.

Kariel Hutt had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Lady Jaguars, while Yvonna Dunkley led the Lady Canes with 22 points and seven boards.

GSW falls to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Lady Canes are back in action Saturday at home vs. Lander.

