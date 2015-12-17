How to donate: WALB Holiday Food Drive

People can drop off items inside at Five Star Nissan or at Air Pro Heating and Cooling through Saturday.

More and more generous people are dropping off canned goods for the WALB Holiday Food Drive.

Donors were loading the trunk of this Nissan with food at Five Star Nissan on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Five Star and Air Pro Heating and Cooling in Lee County are two drop off points for our food drive.

You can easily pull over on U-S 82 and put your donations in the back of this black pick-up at Air Pro.

"It'd be really nice to give back help everybody and fill up that truck and give food for folks for Christmas," said Zak Russell with Air Pro Heating and Cooling.

"We'd say yes to any of this stuff. We know the pantrys are short in this town and everywhere, and we want to help," said Gary Huffman, Managing Partner with Five Star Nissan. "The community has already been unbelievable and brought in tons of food. Already its been real good so far."

"We think it is important to give back and help those in need," Echoed Jon Russell with Air Pro Heating and Cooling.

All of the food will be donated to the area food banks.

