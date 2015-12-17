Lee Co. Foster Children receive toys

Employees with the Lee County Sheriff's office are making Christmas a lot brighter for foster children.



They'll sort through their big box of toys tonight before giving them to foster children in Lee County. The box has been filled up several times during Lee County's annual toy drive.



The Sheriff says his generous employees have been responsible for many of the toys donated at his office.

Lee Co. Sheriff Reggie Rachals said, "We can reach out to them and let them know that people do care about them and love them and are there for them."

Toys collected at the Sheriff's office the Leesburg Police Department and other sites will be delivered to Lee County DFACS Monday.

