Second man indicted in near murder of Dawson mayor

A surprise second indictment has come down in the ambush shooting of the Dawson Mayor, on Halloween Night in 2013.



In addition to the indictment of Nakia Jones, which we told you about yesterday, the Terrell County Grand Jury also indicted Corderio Laney. Just ten days ago, we showed a photo of him as a person wanted by Dawson Police for shoplifting.



Turns out, Laney was wanted for something much more serious. The 23-year-old Laney was indicted on two counts of burglary, one count of false imprisonment, and two counts of aggravated assault, as is his suspected partner in crime, 31-year-old Nakia Jones.



Authorities believe the men broke into the home that Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright shared with his mother, Tonya Johnson-Wright on Crawford Street, tied her up, and waited for the Mayor to come home, and then shot him.



"Once in the side, two in the stomach, and one in each leg and one in the arm," said Wright.



Mayor Wright has always said there were two men who invaded his home that night; not just Nakia Jones. But, why the two men committed such a violent crime against him is unclear.



"You know what puzzles me the most is no motive has been given thus far even though a few persons have been incarcerated nothing is quite clear has come to me at all so still the fear is lingering in the background," said Wright.



No motives have been shared with Mayor Wright and his mother, and he is critical about just how long it has taken for this case to move forward.

"You know, I have often thought if I had died, would it have been more of an importance?"



Thankfully, he didn't die, and survived major emergency surgery to save his life. Now, he hopes as the case goes to court, he and his family can move on with their lives.



"All of the family is still experiencing some discontent and grief from the incident even after about three years. We still bear those emotional scars." No word on when the case will go to trial.

Mayor Wright says he has difficulty remembering the details from the night, and suffers intense pain at times from his wounds.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.