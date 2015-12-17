Second suspect named in Dawson mayor shooting

FILE - Police cars in front of the Dawson mayor's home.

A second man is being named in the shooting of Dawson's mayor.

According to sources, a special grand jury convened, and the clerk's office has confirmed that Corderio Laney of Dawson was indicted on aggravated assault charges.

Laney, along with 31-year-old Nakia Jones, are accused of breaking into Mayor Christopher Wright's home in November 2013.

His mother was there at the time and was tied up and threatened with a gun.

When Mayor Wright came home, he was shot several times.

The indictment did not list a motive for the crime.

