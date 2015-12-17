Most Wanted: Tate Liquor's Robber

Albany Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robber who held up Tate's Liquor Store on Sylvester Road.

Surveillance video captured the man in a hoodie walk into the store around 8 o'clock Monday night.

He pulled a Derringer style pistol on the clerk and demanded money.

Cameras captured a good shot of the man's face.

If you recognize him call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.

