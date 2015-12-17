Early competition preparing Lady Devils

With the high school basketball season kicking into the region schedule, the Tift County Lady Devils are focused on defending their 1-AAAAAA crown.

Head coach Julie Conner hasn't made it easy on her young group this season.

Tift County faced defending AAAA state champ Buford and last year's AAAAAA state runner up Norcross in their first four games.

Though the Devils lost both, Conner believes that level of competition is preparing her players.

The team is proving her right, as they've won their last four.

"Our competition level was very high. Not that the games are easy. They're never easy, and it was extremely tough," Conner says. "But it prepared us extremely well, and now we're ready to really play ball."

The Lady Devils host Coffee Friday night before traveling to Valdosta for the McDonald's Big South Shootout at Lowndes.

