Blue Devil baseball duo sign LOIs

The Tift County Blue Devils won the school's first baseball region title in 25 years last season.

On Wednesday, two key pieces from that team signed on the dotted line.

Adam Spurlin and Connor Thomas signed their letters of intent this afternoon.

Thomas will play his college ball at Georgia Tech, while Spurlin is headed to Augusta University.

Both say they're happy to have this process done, and can now focus on their senior seasons.

But they'll also admit they can't wait to get together with their new teams.

"They said I'll be an essential part of the program. That I'd come in, get my work in, and become a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket," says Thomas. "I'd like to be a starter, but I'll be wherever they have me."

"I expect just to enjoy college, and enjoy playing baseball," Spurlin says. "I'm glad it's over kind of. I'm just thankful to be here."

