Punt return TD earns Greene AFC award

Albany native Rashad Greene is making an impact for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his rookie campaign.
The former Florida State wide out returned a punt 73 yards untouched for a score in Jacksonville's 51-16 win over Indianapolis Sunday.
The effort earned the rookie the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He's the first Jags' rookie to win the award since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2006.
Greene has 16 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.