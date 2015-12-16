Punt return TD earns Greene AFC award

Albany native Rashad Greene is making an impact for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his rookie campaign.

The former Florida State wide out returned a punt 73 yards untouched for a score in Jacksonville's 51-16 win over Indianapolis Sunday.

The effort earned the rookie the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He's the first Jags' rookie to win the award since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2006.

Greene has 16 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season.

