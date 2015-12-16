Positive Direction enjoyed their annual Christmas program

The presents were donated to the center which set up a Christmas store.

Some of the children performed and they all received presents from Santa Claus.

Kids at the Positive Direction Youth Center in Dawson enjoyed their annual Christmas program Wednesday.

Some of the children performed and they all received presents from Santa Claus.

"We call it the spirit of Christmas, and it's just such a wonder to my heart to provide gifts to over 200 children in our community," said Center Director Dorothy Tomlin.

"Prevention is the best medicine. We get them before they get into it, and I'm always surprised when I come over here with what director Tomlin is doing with these kids. It's just outstanding," said Terrell County Commissioner Lucius Holloway.

The presents were donated to the center which set up a Christmas store.

The kids picked out their presents last week and Santa handed them out Wednesday night.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.