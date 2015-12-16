Former VSU kicker Pistelli is FCS All-American

Anthony Pistelli set several Valdosta State and Gulf South Conference kicking records during his time as a Blazer.

Now the former Thomasville Bulldog is making waves at Samford.

Pistelli has been named an FCS First-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

The former Blazer made 20-23 of his field goal attempts and converted all 41 PATs. His 87% field goal percentage ranks fourth nationally. Pistelli also led the nation with 1.8 made FGs per game.

Pistelli transferred from VSU to Samford after graduating with his undergraduate degree from Valdosta last May.

During his final year with the Blazers, Pistelli set a new VSU and Gulf South mark with 23 made field goals in a single season.

