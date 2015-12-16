The Village after school program sees success

Mission Change started The Village after school program at McIntosh Homes more than two years ago.

You can be a part of an Albany non-profit that is helping kids succeed.

Mission Change started The Village after school program at McIntosh Homes more than two years ago.

Anterrio Dillard, known as Cherio, is one of their success stories.

The fourth grader won the Northside Elementary spelling bee earlier in the week and recently told jokes to open for a professional comedian at Mission Change's comedy night.

Dillard said he wants to be a teacher when he grows up.

"So I can help children become a better speller or better reader than they already are," said Dillard.

"We're proud to see something like Cherio's success, but we also focus on letting them experience new things," said Village Coordinator Sarah Johnson.

