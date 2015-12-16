Military dogs can be adopted, too

Pablo, a Marine dog was retired Tuesday at MCLB.

A former handler is adopting Pablo, but not just anyone can adopt a military animal.

Retired Marine David Pond served one tour of duty in Afghanistan with Pablo, finding explosive devices.

Pond submitted a request to adopt Pablo through his congressional office in Colorado.

"It is convenient for the Marine Corps. that he was getting eligible to a certain age to be retired and they were able to give him to me early," said Pond.

The military is trying to pair retired dogs with former handlers, but Pond still considers himself extremely lucky to have gotten Pablo.

