Sole suspect indicted in Dawson mayor shooting

Two years after the mayor of Dawson was ambushed in his home, a grand jury has indicted the only suspect in the case.

Court documents showed 31-year-old Nakia Jones was indicted on aggravated assault, burglary, and false imprisonment charges.

Authorities said Jones broke into Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright's home on Halloween night in 2013, tied up Wright's mother, then shot the Mayor multiple times.

Officials say it took this long to bring the case to the grand jury because it only meets twice a year and because of the complexity of the investigation.

