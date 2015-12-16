Loss of composure sinks Golden Rams

When you're 1-6 and on a six-game losing streak, it can be very easy to feel like the breaks aren't going your way.

After Tuesday night's loss, it's fair to say that's the case for Albany State.

But some of Albany State's woes in Tuesday's 66-57 loss to Livingstone were self-inflicted.

None bigger than a late loss of composure by the Rams.

With 1:30 remaining in the game and ASU trailing by one, the Golden Rams and Blue Bears got involved in a scuffle following a loose ball.

The Golden Rams were assessed four technical fouls, and forward Devontay Ward was ejected from the game.

Livingstone's Eric Dubose calmly sank all four foul shots, and the Blue Bears managed to score two more after receiving possession from the foul.

Just like that, ASU's deficit went from one to seven.

After the game, head coach Michael Moore says he was disappointed in his team's actions.

"I don't blame them, but I don't condone their actions," he says. "It's a little frustrating. Things got chippy at the end with two teams battling hard for the win."

Moore says less of the blame for the loss should be placed on the technical foul barrage, and more on ASU's inability to execute as an offense.

"We just have to make open shots," he says. "We can't sustain those six-minute long droughts where we don't score."

The Golden Rams drop to 1-7 overall, and travel to face Division I program Stetson Wednesday.

