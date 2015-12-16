WALB Albany Area Defensive Player of the Year: Monroe LB Antonio Leroy II

Antonio Leroy II looked a lot like his father this season for the Monroe Tornadoes. That's why he's our Albany Area Defensive Player of the Year.

The senior linebacker was all over the field for a very good Tornado defense in 2015.

Just look at these numbers: 114 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, six fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.

Leroy helped lead Monroe to a 6-4 record in which they only allowed 20 or more points four times.

