Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 15, 2015:
BOYS:
Worth Co. 59, Dougherty 49
Albany 82, Westover 77 (F/OT)
Monroe 64, Crisp Co. 44
Early Co. 84, Seminole Co. 81
Mitchell Co. 77, Calhoun Co. 74
Turner Co. 75, Irwin Co. 36
GIRLS:
Dougherty 48, Worth Co. 27
Westover 56, Albany 18
Bainbridge 52, Thomas Co. Central 35
Turner Co. 61, Irwin Co. 22
