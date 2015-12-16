Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 15, 2015:

BOYS:

Worth Co. 59, Dougherty 49

Albany 82, Westover 77 (F/OT)

Monroe 64, Crisp Co. 44

Early Co. 84, Seminole Co. 81

Mitchell Co. 77, Calhoun Co. 74

Turner Co. 75, Irwin Co. 36

GIRLS:

Dougherty 48, Worth Co. 27

Westover 56, Albany 18

Bainbridge 52, Thomas Co. Central 35

Turner Co. 61, Irwin Co. 22

