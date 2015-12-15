Albany High names gym for Chatmon

After 31 years of leading the Albany Indians boys' basketball team, the school had a surprise in store for Archie Chatmon Tuesday night.

Before his team took the floor for their game against Westover, the school announced they were naming the Indians' gym after their longtime coach.

From now on, the Albany High School basketball teams will play in the Archie Arena.

Several of Chatmon's former players were on hand to congratulate the Albany Sports Hall of Famer, who says he was stunned and humbled by the honor.

"I've been surrounded by a lot of great and wonderful people, and this is the culmination of a lot of work and a lot of people working," Chatmon says. "They should put about 600 more names up there because all of those people had something to do with that."

WALB was interviewing Chatmon earlier Tuesday when he mentioned how much he loved the atmosphere at the Albany High gym.

"It's a great building to play in. It always has been," he said. "It's a great place to play. It's a shooters' gym. The fans are right on top of you. It's just a great place to play."

Now that place will always bear Chatmon's name and legacy.

