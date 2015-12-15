Bainbridge honors retiring councilman

86-year-old Luther Conyers is retiring after 38 years on the Bainbridge City Council.

Luther Conyers was honored at his last Bainbridge council meeting.

A Bainbridge man was honored Tuesday for decades of service to the city.

State Senator Dean Burke and a representative from Congressman Sanford Bishop's office were among those to honor Conyers at his final council meeting Tuesday night.

Conyers said he'll continue to take an active interest in local government.

