Jobs come to Valdosta with new honey plant

A new honey processing plant is coming to Valdosta.

Nature Nate's broke ground Tuesday on a 30 thousand square foot facility.

They're the first tenant in the Miller Business Park.

The $1.75 million investment will create 10 jobs immediately and at least 15 more after three years.

Nature Nate's will purchase honey from area beekeepers and process and package it for sale to retailers.

