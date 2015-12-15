Albany Debutantes are supporting local charities

Newman's was giving 10% of their lunch proceeds to three charities the debutantes are supporting, including Girls Inc. of Albany.

The Albany Debutantes are working to raise money for local charities.

A group of young women plan on spending their winter break from school supporting young girls.

The Albany Debutante Club stood outside Newman's Restaurant during lunch Tuesday, encouraging diners to come inside because Newman's was giving 10% of their lunch proceeds to three charities the debutantes are supporting, including Girls Inc. of Albany.

"I just think it is a very great organization and we need to start empowering more girls especially in the Albany area," said debutante Jenni Holloway.

The debutantes were at Newman's as well as Harvest Moon in Albany. Both restaurants are giving a percentage of their sales Tuesday evening to the charitable organizations the Albany Debutantes are supporting, including Albany ARC and the Lily Pad.

