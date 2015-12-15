Pablo, a military working dog is honored and adopted

After two deployments, protecting President Barack Obama, and even President Jimmy Carter during his Sunday School class, K-9 Pablo was retired Tuesday in great pageantry deserving of an honored Marine at The Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany.

Pablo, a military working dog, retired with all the pageantry deserving of a Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan where he identified numerous explosives, saving countless lives.

"It's not everyday that a canine receives as much attention as Pablo is receiving today," said Commanding Officer Colonel James Carroll.

Pablo, a Belgian Malinois, will spend his retirement with his former handler, David Pond.

"I can't really put combat into words for people that haven't been there, it wasn't a vacation, a lot of hard days," said Pond.

Pablo won the American Kennel Club Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence on Saturday.

Corporal Gregg Madrid was too emotional to speak, as were the many Marines and their family members who cared for, and loved, Pablo.

"You are truly man's best friend," Colonel Carroll said. "Mission complete, Marine."

