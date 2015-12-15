Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic

Traffic is being detoured at Harris Rd.

An overturned tractor trailer at the 2100 block of Cordele Road is blocking traffic.

An SUV, with a driver and 2 passengers, and the tractor trailer were the only two vehicles involved.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at Harris Rd.

Drivers are suggested to take another route if possible.

