Thomasville police search for armed robber

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville police are asking for help to find an armed robber.

They posted surveillance pictures on their facebook page. The photos show the man who robbed the Dollar General on East Jackson just before closing time Saturday night.

 He was wearing a dark purple sweater, jeans and black shoes.

Thomasville police are offering a reward in the case.

