Lawyer for VSU protester wants evidence thrown out, trial moved

The lawyer for a student protester accused of bringing a gun onto the campus of Valdosta State wants key evidence thrown out.

During a hearing Tuesday, the lawyer for Eric Sheppard claimed a search of Sheppard's backpack was illegal.

Sheppard stirred up controversy in April by walking on an American flag during protests on campus.

During one protest, police found a gun in his backpack.

"They were looking for contraband and that was the intent. And since that was the intent, we believe it violates the privacy rights of the individual who sits bags on campuses," said attorney Mawuli Davis.

Sheppard's lawyer also filed a motion asking for a change of venue in the case.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.