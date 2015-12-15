WALB Albany Area Offensive Player of the Year: Lee Co. WR Tray Eafford

Lee County wide receiver Tray Eafford was a threat to score every time he touched the ball in 2015, and he almost did.

That's why the senior wideout has been named the Albany Area Offensive Player of the Year.

Eafford led Region 1-AAAAAA with 749 yards on 29 catches, an average of nearly 26 yards per grab.

He also had 13 touchdowns, best in the region. That means Eafford scored touchdowns on 45% of his catches.

The senior was an All-Region 1-AAAAAA First-Team selection.

