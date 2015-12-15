Judge says no to plea change in officer shooting case

A judge ruled Monday that a man who was with a woman who was killed by Worth County deputies cannot change his plea.

Deputies tried to stop Phillip Kelley and Crystal Harry on Feb. 26 because they were suspected of stealing more than 20 guns in Florida.

After a chase and crash, two deputies opened fire when they say Harry got out of the car with two guns. Only a month later, Kelley pleaded guilty to several crimes, including aggravated assault on a peace officer as a party to the crime.

He filed a motion to change his plea, claiming he thought he was pleading guilty as an accessory. There is no such charge in Georgia. Judge Melanie Cross denied his motion.

