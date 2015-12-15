Seven injured in Crisp County crash

A wreck Monday night in Crisp County sent seven people to the hospital. Four of the injured are children under the age of 10.

We're told none of the injuries is life-threatening.

A Ford Expedition and a Nissan Maxima collided at the intersection of Penia Road and Cemetery Road around 8:00 p.m. As of late Monday night, State troopers were still working to figure out who ran the stop sign.

