Albany Police investigate three robberies

Albany Police are investigating three armed robberies.
A man with a handgun robbed Tate's Liquors on Sylvester Road around 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Around 4:20 Monday afternoon, two men robbed a woman as she walked to her car at 812 West Oglethorpe Boulevard. One of the men had a gun, and they stole her purse.
Just before 9:45 a.m., a woman was leaving Blackbeard's Restaurant on North Slappey with money from the business. She was going to the bank to make a deposit. A man with a gun snatched the bag and ran.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies, and all three remain under investigation. Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 436-TIPS with any information.
