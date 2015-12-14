Moultrie sex trafficking defendants make first court appearances

Nine of 30 people charged in a Moultrie-based sex trafficking ring went before an Albany federal judge for the first time Monday.

The operation was headquartered in mobile homes off Sardis Church Road but operated across nine states.

The indictment provided disturbing details, including how one defendant, Pedro Alberto Lnu, convinced a Mexico-born minor to run away from her home in Atlanta.

The indictment says the girl was prostituted up to 30 times per day and was traded to other pimps in other states.

Other victims were lured to the United States with promises of jobs but were forced into prostitution to pay back smuggling fees.

The defendants are charged with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and other crimes.

