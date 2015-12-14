Jefferson interchange complete, police ticketing drivers

The Georgia DOT reminds drivers that cutting through a business parking lot to avoide a red light is illegal.

Police said they are monitoring the intersection and issuing tickets for people taking the illegal right hand turn on a red light.

It's hard to miss this big orange barrel man at the corner of Jefferson Street and Philema Road, made of the very things that have lined these roads for the past two years.

There are just a few finishing touches remaining to the $13 million Jefferson bypass construction projects, but the new interchange is essentially already on budget and on schedule.

One nearby business owner told us she's delighted the orange barrels are gone, and traffic is flowing uninterrupted, but she does have a gripe with the design.

Mun Mun Patel, Owner of County Line Foods and Shell Station

Thanks to loyal customers, County Line Foods survived the major construction, including two bridges, expanded lanes for better flow entering and exiting the Liberty Bypass, bike paths for people heading to Chehaw, and other improvements.

But owner Mun Mun Patel has one gripe with the new design.

"If it's a red light over there, they will just come by and pass through, it's the bad part about it," she said.

The new intersection requires two lanes of drivers turning right onto Philema to stop at the red light, a traffic law that was ignored frequently during a visit Monday.

