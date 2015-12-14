ASU Band heads to Rose Bowl

The Albany State University Marching Band will be headed to Southern California in two weeks to perform in the Tournament of Roses parade.

The band recently reached its lofty $270,000 fundraising goal to pay for the trip.

The Rams will be one of just three college bands marching on New Years Day morning.

The other two bands are Stanford and Iowa who will be playing in the Rose Bowl.

All 150 marching band members will travel to Pasadena, California.

You can watch the ASU band in the Tournaments of Roses Parade on WALB on New Years Day.

