Chase Parrish finishes perfect career as starter

Packers QB Chase Parrish finishes off an incredible career with a perfect 30-0 record as a starter.



What makes Saturday's win (30-13 over Roswell for the state title) even more impressive- the fact Parrish missed most of the week ill and coaches weren't sure he'd play until right before game time.



But Parrish helped guide his team to back to back state titles.



"I was alright," said the senior quarterback. "Just trying to focus on this game, executing, and getting the ball to our playmakers."



"did he play his best game? no," said Rush Propst. "But he did enough to win, and that categorizes sort of what he's about. you look at Chase Parrish. There's not a lot of folks heavily recruiting him. because he doesn't meet the measurables. And you know what I say to those guys? They're stupid..."



The Packers are the third team in Georgia history with back to back perfect seasons in the state's highest class.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.