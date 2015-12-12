Fitzgerald falls to Pace in state title 42-21

Fitzgerald entered Saturday's ball game trying to end a 67 year title drought.



But they ran into a very good Pace Academy team here at the Georgia Dome, dropping the championship game 42-21.

"Disappointed. Glad our guys competed," said Fitzgerald coach Jason Strickland. "We came up a little bit short. We were concerned all week about their physical size at the line of scrimmage and it showed. we've got a little bitter taste in our mouth, and that's going to drive guys like j-d king and Jason Poe and those guys. we gotta get back to work Monday. We've got a lot of guys coming back. we're going to create some competition and make guys want to compete a little harder."

The Canes finish the season 13-2 and state runners up.