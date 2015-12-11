Wild Adventures celebrates Christmas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wild Adventures celebrates Christmas

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Starting December 12th you can visit Santa, play in a snow foam pit, and enjoy holiday lights all in one place when Wild Adventures kicks off their annual Christmas celebration. 

The park will feature Christmas lights, live shows, story time with Mrs. Claus and more. 

Along with bringing holiday cheer to their guests, Wild Adventures is asking visitors to support their annual Toys for Tots drive. 

Any guests who bring an unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive buy one get one free admissions into the park. 

Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager, Laurie Windham, says it's one way they help give back to the community. 

"Wild Adventures is so appreciative of our community. It's our way of saying thank you to the community, we couldn't do what we do without them," explains Windham.  

The park will be open December 12-13 and December 19-January 3. 

They will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 




 

