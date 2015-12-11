State, national title at stake for Packers

Colquitt County can do something Saturday night only two others have done in Georgia's highest class: have back-to-back perfect seasons.

A win and the Packers earn their second straight state title.

They might also claim a national championship.

Head coach Rush Propst says that's a goal, but not one the Pack can focus on.

"I have no control over that," Propst says. "What I do have control over is us playing Saturday night, and winning a Georgia state championship, which is impressive in itself."

The Packers rank in the top five of all three major polls, and are as high as second in the USA Today Super 25.

While Propst isn't focusing on a national title, he isn't afraid to campaign for his team's resume either.

"Our schedule and body of work I think is just a better body of work than what Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) had and some of those other teams had," Propst says. "I mean how could you not rank us number one for what we've done this deep in the season?"

Colquitt County will meet fellow undefeated team Roswell Saturday night in the Georgia Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.