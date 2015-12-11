Lady Rams can't keep up with Tampa

Four Tampa Spartans scored in double figures as Albany State fell at home, 69-55, Thursday night.

The Lady Rams trailed by as many as 20 in the second half, and could never close the gap to single digits in the fourth quarter.

Keidra Green led ASU with 14 points on 4-12 shooting. It was a tough night shooting for ASU, who went 21-53 from the floor.

Juliana Cavallaro had 19 points to lead all scorers for Tampa. The Spartans shot 50% from the field and behind the arc.

ASU head coach Robert Skinner says that's unacceptable.

"Defensively we just did not execute at all," he said. "We didn't get where we needed to get, and we didn't accomplish what we needed to accomplish."

That said, Tampa is perennially a NCAA Tournament team, and Skinner knows playing a team the level of the Spartans will benefit the Lady Rams down the road.

"They're a very good team. They prime you for conference play," he says. "They'll have us ready for what's to come the remainder of this year."

The Lady Rams fall to 2-5 on the season. They travel to Ft. Lauderdale, FL next week to take on Eckerd College.

