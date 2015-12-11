Canes determined to end long title drought

Folks in Fitzgerald will tell you 1948 was a long time ago.

That was the last time the Purple Hurricane won a state football championship.

The thing that has made these last 67 years so painful for the Canes is just how close they've been on several occasions.

According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, Fitzgerald has played for three state titles since 1948. They went 0-3.

The last championship game was in 2000, and since then, the Canes have been one of the most successful programs in the state without winning a title.

This group hopes they will be the ones to end the long drought.

"I could go back and start naming a bunch of names from Fitzgerald that were so close to getting a state championship since 1948," says head coach Jason Strickland. "I don't know what we would be like on Sunday if we won the thing. Maybe almost relief that we got that thing off our back finally. It's time. We need to get it done."

Fitzgerald will take their latest shot at ending the drought Saturday afternoon when they face Pace Academy for the Class AA state title.

