Singers celebrate the season

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Chorale performed their annual Christmas concert Thursday night.

The community chorus has been performing since 1929.

First United Methodist Church hosted "Holidays with the Chorale" in the church chapel downtown in honor of Beverly Schneider Smith.

She was a longtime member of the church choir who passed away December 4th.

