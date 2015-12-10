Top cops honored for their service

Nearly a dozen Albany area law enforcers were honored Thursday night for their hard work.

District Attorney Greg Edwards organized the appreciation banquet and handed out awards to top officers from various area agencies. Edwards said, "We just want to show our law enforcement community that we appreciate the sacrifices they make and all the risks that they take to make our lives save and make our community better."

Sponsors from the community donated money to put on the banquet and buy the awards.

Here's a list of the winners:

Albany Police Department Uniformed Officer of the Year -- Warren Ewings

Albany Police Department Investigators of the Year -- Lakesha Bryant

Dougherty County Police Department Officer of the Year -- Tamiko Whitlock

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year -- Kenneth Jordan

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Officer of the Year -- Robbie Griner

District Attorney's Investigator of the Year -- Tracey Hudson

Probation Officer of the Year -- Devetta Jones

Dougherty County School Police Officer of the Year -- Ronnye Nelson

Albany Dougherty Drug Unit/Gang Task Force Agent of the Year -- Richard Norman

Law Enforcement Executive of the Year -- Kim Baker

Community Hero of the Year -- Luther Lane

