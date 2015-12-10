Business owner uses parade float to give back

A Dawson business owner is using a parade float to give back to the community she says supported her family through difficult times.

The Warehouse Vintage and Antique Store's float for Saturday's Christmas parade is decorated with these metal angels.

The Rogers family spent a year building them from found items.

They'll sell them after the parade and donate half the proceeds to DFACS.

The couple told us they found a better life when they moved to Terrell County after losing their jobs.

"This county, this community, this town has really blessed us. We have a full fledged business now and have been able to support our family and wouldn't live anywhere else," said Owner Pam Rogers.

The New Terrell civic group revived the Dawson Parade last year after a 20-year absence.

This year they'll have 30 floats!

It starts downtown at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Santa will visit with children at City Hall following the parade until 8 p.m.

