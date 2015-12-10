Keeping Terrell children fed this Christmas

Instead of toys for Christmas, one South Georgia sheriff is hoping to keep children fed this season.



The Terrell County Sheriff's office has already collected several boxes of food for their annual canned food drive.



Employees are helping the Sheriff and say there are many families in the county who can't afford food this Christmas.

"The Sheriff likes to see kids happy. Toys are something they always get, but he wants to be sure they are properly fed," Sondra Walker said.



The Sheriff will deliver the food to families the Monday before Christmas. Any left over food will be given to the Food Bank.



You can donate at multiple places in Terrell County including the Piggly Wiggly, Harvey's, Short & Paulk Hardware, as well as the Sheriff's Office and Courthouse.

