On the anniversary of Otis Redding's death, still hope for Dawson memorial

Cousins of Otis Redding, the Terrell County born musician, whose famous song "Sitting On The Dock of the Bay" is a rock classic, hope that one day a memorial to the famous singer will be erected in Dawson.

Redding, who died in a plane crash at the age of 26, is fondly remembered by those still alive who recall him

as a young child growing up in Terrell County.

In 2012, Terrell County citizens formed a committee to make the dream of an Otis Redding memorial a reality.

The proposed site was off Highway 82, behind the History Museum, a prominent place where travelers would clearly see the memorial.

The committee was never able to come to an agreement with the Redding family about the memorial, and the committee has since disbanded. But, residents and distant family still hope that their most famous musician can one day be remembered with a permanent memorial in his birth place.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.