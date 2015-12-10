WALB's Most Wanted: Frankie Cashawn Newberry

On tonight's Most Wanted Albany Police searching for a suspected shooter.



18-year-old Frankie Cashawn Newberry is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on December 5th. Newberry's last known address was in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue.

He's known to frequent Holloway, Dorsett, and Corn Avenues. He has a tattoo on the left side of his abdomen. If you see him or know where he is call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.



