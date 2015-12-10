Albany stabbing sends one to hospital - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany stabbing sends one to hospital

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police are investigating a home invasion and aggravated assault that happened around 6 a.m. Thursday December 10th. 

According to reports, a man was stabbed multiple times at the 1300 block of West Gordon Avenue. He got help from a citizen on South Magnolia. 

The identity of the 25 year old man has not been released. 

He has been taken to Phoebe Putney for treatment and officers say he is in stable condition. 

