Clinch out for redemption, state title

You don't need to remind the Clinch County who handed the Panthers their only defeat, or how it went down.

They are well aware.

"When i look at that old tape, I see them beating us pretty soundly," admits Clinch Co. head coach Jim Dickerson.

But Clinch gets a shot at redemption Friday, with much more at stake.

The Panthers battle Irwin County, who beat them 28-12 in Ocilla back in September. This time around, it's for the Class A-Public state championship.

Since that loss to the Indians, the Panthers have reeled off nine straight victories.

"We've all been flying to the ball more. The defense has really been popping. The offensive line has been blocking incredibly," says junior RB Shannon Young. "It just seems like everybody's on the same page, and everybody wants the same thing."

With an entire town behind them, Clinch plans to earn some revenge and a state championship along the way.

"We feel like we have to go out and beat Irwin since they beat us earlier this year," says sophomore QB/DB Charles McClelland. "We have to get that ring."

The Panthers battle Irwin County Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia Dome.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.