Valdosta's Mitchell named AFCA Good Works team captain

Valdosta native and Georgia wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell has been voted the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.

The former VHS Wildcat founded his own children's reading program, Read with Malcolm, and published his own children's book this offseason.

Mitchell is the first Bulldog player to be named the Good Works Team captain, and will be honored during the College Football Awards Thursday night on ESPN.

